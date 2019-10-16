Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,172,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $357,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 274,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 52,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

