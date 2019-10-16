Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,269 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 19.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 56,630 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 123.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 105,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 145.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 22.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. 34,333,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,096,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

