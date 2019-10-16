Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Home Depot by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.