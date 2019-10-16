Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

STOK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,858. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $693,057.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,792,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

