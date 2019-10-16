Storeum Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Storeum has a market capitalization of $310,932.00 and approximately $392.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. In the last week, Storeum has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005557 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000935 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,257,465 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.