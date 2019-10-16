Stralem & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,720 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stralem & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE BK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 325,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

