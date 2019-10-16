Stralem & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 3.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,139. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

