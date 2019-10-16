Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 3,805 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.1% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.14. 7,879,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day moving average is $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $538.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total value of $23,057,442.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,784,238 shares of company stock valued at $697,084,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.32.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

