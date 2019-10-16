Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. First Analysis restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.31. The stock had a trading volume of 204,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,777. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

