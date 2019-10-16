Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.32. 26,679,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,549,484. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

