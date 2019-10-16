Streamit Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $272,771.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $272,771.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00027129 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00640470 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002807 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 9,942,692 coins and its circulating supply is 2,368,764 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, VinDAX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

