Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Stryker were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $213.20 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,570. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

