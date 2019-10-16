Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Releases Earnings Results

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.