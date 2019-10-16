Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 2.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $93.15.

