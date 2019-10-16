Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in General Motors by 321.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,794,000 after buying an additional 3,281,200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 319.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,366,000 after buying an additional 2,635,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,004.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 2,207,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,873,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

