Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 36,827 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $155.84. 653,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

