Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 71,403,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,990,360. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $282.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

