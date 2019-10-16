Summit X LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

