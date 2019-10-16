Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit X LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $14,311,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 70,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,249,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 467,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,131,868. The stock has a market cap of $247.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

