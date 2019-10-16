Summit X LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after purchasing an additional 224,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. 590,711 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25.

