Summit X LLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. The company had a trading volume of 660,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.55.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

