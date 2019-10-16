Summit X LLC Sells 7,345 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Summit X LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.