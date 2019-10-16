Sumokoin Price Tops $0.0233 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $235,217.00 and $1,996.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00683190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002238 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 18,978,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,089,780 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

Sumokoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Indodax and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.