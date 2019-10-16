Suncoast Equity Management Lowers Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,323,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,769,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,645,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 235,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.82.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,249. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

