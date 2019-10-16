Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,126. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $213,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 36,006 shares of company stock valued at $325,322 over the last ninety days.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

