Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,259,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,189 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.