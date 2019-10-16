SunTrust Banks Lowers Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Price Target to $10.00

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on JAG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,890. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,865 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.