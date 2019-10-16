Surevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 355,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

