Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Announces Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 42.78%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Surge Components has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Surge Components from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Surge Components Company Profile

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

