sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $3.74 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00012265 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $1,351.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 3,799,523 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.