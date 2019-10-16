SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $268.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.17.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other SVB Financial Group news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,961.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after purchasing an additional 175,687 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,772,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $208.46. 2,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $298.42. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

