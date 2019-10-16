Svb Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.39.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock worth $5,642,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.