SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.89.

SVMK stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. SVMK has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $29,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $98,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,367 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVMK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,894 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,477,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,619,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

