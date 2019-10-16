Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Shares Up 2.4%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) shares shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38, 665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 518% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIOVF. Deutsche Bank lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

