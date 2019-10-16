Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $29.86 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,808,000 after buying an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

