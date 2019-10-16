Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $353.26

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $353.26 and traded as high as $298.80. Synthomer shares last traded at $295.20, with a volume of 1,234,565 shares traded.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Synthomer to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered Synthomer to a “restricted” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.