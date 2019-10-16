Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $973,523.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, YoBit and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00657004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013146 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 566,951,304 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Binance, YoBit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.