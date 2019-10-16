System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 1.1%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), 7,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 197% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.38).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.08.

System1 Group Company Profile (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

