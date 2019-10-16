Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) Senior Officer Sells C$10,447.80 in Stock

Tanzanian Gold Corp (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Robert Duval sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total transaction of C$10,447.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,612.60.

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09. Tanzanian Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.56.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

