Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TARO. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

