TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $622.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.74. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $196,119.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 464,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,943. 18.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 137.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $2,592,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 68.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 59,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

