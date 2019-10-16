Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Santander lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

