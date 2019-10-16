TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Shares Up 3.6%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $179.50 and last traded at $177.75, 3,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.18.

About TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

