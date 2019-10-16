Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 73,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.45. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

