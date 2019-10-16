Terracoin Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market cap of $518,704.00 and $138.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,045.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.02714171 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00629968 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000634 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.