Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.58

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 42255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mackie reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$8.15 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 million and a P/E ratio of -51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.22.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.