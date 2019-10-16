TheStreet Upgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to B

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $407.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after buying an additional 364,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 682,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth $6,569,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 491,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.