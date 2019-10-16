Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,120 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $7,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

JLL stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,205. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $119.79 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.