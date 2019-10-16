Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $22.12

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $22.12. Tilray shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 39,825 shares.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

