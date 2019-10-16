Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will post $946.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.80 million. Timken reported sales of $881.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

TKR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,704. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. Timken has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Timken by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

